Trump advisers considering interim China trade deal to delay tariffs: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - U.S. trade advisers have discussed offering China a limited trade deal that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs for the first time in return for Chinese commitments on intellectual property and agricultural purchases, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade advisers in recent days have discussed the interim deal ahead of two rounds of face-to-face talks with Chinese officials in Washington, Bloomberg added bloom.bg/2I1zgw4.