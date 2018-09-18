FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 4:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

China unlikely to send trade delegation to U.S. after new tariffs: SCMP

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China likely will not send a trade delegation to Washington after the Trump Administration announced plans to implement tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified government source in Beijing.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen stacked at the Dachan Bay Terminals in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The report said China is reviewing its previous plans to send a delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu He to the U.S. next week for fresh round of talks. The source told the paper that Beijing has not yet made a final decision but that a show of “sufficient goodwill” was a precondition for the planned talks.

The new U.S. tariffs would take effect on Sept. 24 at a rate of 10 percent and then escalate to 25 percent by the end of 2018.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

