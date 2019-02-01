Trump says U.S. trade delegation to visit China in mid-February: Xinhua

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to China's Vice Premier Liu He as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. trade delegation will visit China in mid-February for a new round of talks, President Donald Trump told Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

The delegation is to be led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, it added.

Liu, who met Trump in Washington during a visit for trade talks, told him that Chinese President Xi Jinping was willing to stay in close touch with him, Xinhua said.

Xi believed the two sides should strive to reach a mutually beneficial trade pact as soon as possible, Liu added.