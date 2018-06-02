FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018

U.S. commerce secretary, Chinese vice premier to hold dinner meeting on Sat: U.S. official

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will have a dinner meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Saturday evening at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guest House, a U.S. government official said.

Ross is visiting the capital to hold trade talks with Chinese officials as the world’s two largest economies lock horns over a heated tariff row. Liu is Beijing’s lead negotiator in the trade dispute.

