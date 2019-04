FILE PHOTO: A process operator holds a handful of dried distillers grains, a protein animal feed that can be fed to livestock, at the GreenField Ethanol plant in Chatham, Ontario, Canada April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Monday that it will review its anti-dumping tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS) from the United States.

The review will start on Monday and should be completed by April 15, 2020, the ministry said in a statement on its website.