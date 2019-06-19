China to maintain anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. distillers grains

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday said it will maintain anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of U.S. distillers grains (DDGS), a cereal by-product of ethanol manufacturing, after completing a review launched in April.

The ministry cited potential damage to domestic producers in its decision to retain anti-dumping duties of 24.2-53.7% and anti-subsidy tariffs of 11.2-12% on DDGS products from the United States.

The review was launched amid trade talks between Beijing and Washington aimed at ending the prolonged China-United States trade war that has roiled global markets.