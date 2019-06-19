Business News
June 19, 2019 / 3:13 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

China to maintain anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. distillers grains

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday said it will maintain anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of U.S. distillers grains (DDGS), a cereal by-product of ethanol manufacturing, after completing a review launched in April.

The ministry cited potential damage to domestic producers in its decision to retain anti-dumping duties of 24.2-53.7% and anti-subsidy tariffs of 11.2-12% on DDGS products from the United States.

The review was launched amid trade talks between Beijing and Washington aimed at ending the prolonged China-United States trade war that has roiled global markets.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below