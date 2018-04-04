FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 4:27 PM / a day ago

DowDuPont says U.S.-China conflict could hit its agriculture unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc said on Wednesday that its agriculture unit could be affected by the escalating U.S.-China trade conflict, after Beijing announced new tariffs on imports of U.S. soybeans and other goods.

The company believes there could be “price declines in the total market” for soybeans, with negative impacts on U.S. farmers, spokesman Gregg Schmidt said. DowDuPont’s agriculture unit, Corteva Agriscience, also could see its U.S. share affected “pro rata based on our current share,” he said.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
