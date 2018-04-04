Trade tension may pare U.S. growth 0.1-0.2 percent point: Moody's Analytics economist

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs and retaliation from other nations, in particular China, may reduce domestic economic growth by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point over the next 12 months, Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist Mark Zandi said on Wednesday.

“It will put a dent in that growth,” Zandi told reporters on a conference call. “The impact on the economy will be small.”

Zandi cautioned if tension escalates, the drag on U.S. gross domestic product will grow.