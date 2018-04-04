FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 4, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Trade tension may pare U.S. growth 0.1-0.2 percent point: Moody's Analytics economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs and retaliation from other nations, in particular China, may reduce domestic economic growth by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point over the next 12 months, Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist Mark Zandi said on Wednesday.

“It will put a dent in that growth,” Zandi told reporters on a conference call. “The impact on the economy will be small.”

Zandi cautioned if tension escalates, the drag on U.S. gross domestic product will grow.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.