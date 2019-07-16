China says misleading to suggest it needs trade deal due to slowing economy

FILE PHOTO: Flags of U.S. and China are displayed at American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)'s booth during China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it was misleading to suggest Beijing needed a trade deal with the United States because its economy was slowing, following a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump.

China’s economic growth was “not bad”, said ministry spokesman Geng Shuang in comments made at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Trump seized on slowing economic growth in China as evidence that U.S. tariffs were having “a major effect” and warned that Washington could pile on more pressure.

Official data on Monday showed China’s economic growth cooled to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years.