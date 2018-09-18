FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 18, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade war impact on China's economy not big, but stocks, FX need to be watched - central bank adviser

1 Min Read

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - The impact on China’s economy from Beijing’s and Washington’s ongoing trade war is not significant, but the impact on stock and currency markets needs to be watched, an adviser to China’s central bank said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street in central Beijing, China November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China, said at a conference in the city of Tianjin that it is normal for China’s economic growth rate to slow further, and that monetary policy should respond when there is significant downward pressure on the economy.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said at the same conference that multilateral trade systems needed to be preserved.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.