April 9, 2018 / 2:10 AM / in 10 hours

U.S. 'anxiety disorder' impacts global economy: People's Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The United States suffers from an “anxiety disorder” and its new protectionist trade policies have significantly impacted the global economy, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party said on Monday.

A truck transporting a shipping container is seen at a cargo terminal at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

“In the world’s perception, the U.S. is overshadowed by an anxiety disorder and is very keen to show its anxiety,” the People’s Daily said in a commentary.

It said the Trump administration’s focus on trade and economic issues reflected a desire to win support through populist policies ahead of U.S. mid-term elections this year, but that such policies would ultimately hurt American families through higher consumer goods prices.

Such anxiety stemmed from the United States’ decline in the global context and the rise of China, the editorial said.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
