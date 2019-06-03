World News
June 3, 2019 / 7:22 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

China to issue warning on risk of studying in U.S.: editor

FILE PHOTO: Students shield themselves from the sun as they line up at a job fair at a university in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China November 29, 2018. Tan Qingju/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will issue a warning about the risk of studying in the United States, the editor-in-chief of a widely read Chinese newspaper, the Global Times, said on Monday.

“Based on information I received, China will issue a warning on the risk of studying in the U.S.,” Hu Xijin wrote on his Twitter account in English.

“This warning is a response to recent series of discriminatory measures the U.S. took against Chinese students and can also be seen as a response to the U.S.-initiated trade war.”

He did not elaborate.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard

