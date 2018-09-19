FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

China and U.S. energy officials tout cooperation, despite tariffs

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Energy trade with China will remain strong in the long-term, officials said on Wednesday at a China-U.S. oil and gas forum in Houston, even as an escalating trade dispute hits U.S. exports of natural gas.

FILE PHOTO: A liquified natural gas(LNG) storage tank and workers are reflected in a puddle at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Cooperation could be expanded and more could be done to promote trade and investment between the two countries, said Li Fanrong, China’s deputy administrator for the National Energy Administration. There is effective cooperation between China and the U.S., he said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
