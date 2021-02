FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had found that large vertical shaft engines from China were being sold in the United States at less than fair value, a move that clears the way for antidumping and countervailing duties.

The ITC said it determined that the engines were being subsidized, causing material harm to U.S. manufacturers.