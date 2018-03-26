FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 10:16 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

China says it's willing to step up communications with EU on steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to strengthen communications and coordination with the European Union to cope with chaos caused by the U.S aluminum and steel tariffs, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

China will take action to resolutely safeguard Chinese firms’ interests, the ministry’s Wang Hejun said, after the EU’s decision to launch an investigation into imported steel in response to the U.S. tariffs.

Adopting trade protection measures is not the correct choice and will only worsen the chaotic international trade caused by the U.S. action, Wang said.

The ministry said on Friday that China was planning measures against up to $3 billion of U.S. imports to balance U.S. tariffs against Chinese steel and aluminum products.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

