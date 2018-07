GENEVA (Reuters) - European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a tweet on Friday that she was worried about the tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the United States and China, and warned about where the escalation was leading.

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends a panel discussion at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“Worrying development with escalation of tariffs between U.S. and China. Clearly damaging for the world economy. Trade wars are bad and not easy to win,” she wrote.