FILE PHOTO: U.S. trade delegation member Clete Willems leaves a hotel for talks with Chinese officials in Beijing, China Feb. 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European Union leaders did not take issues with Chinese trade policy as seriously as they should have in the past, but the United States and the EU are now “working hand in hand” at the World Trade Organization on China’s non-market economic policies, top U.S. trade official Clete Willems said on Monday.