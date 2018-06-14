FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 2:58 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

China says exporters front-loading shipments on changes in trade environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese exporters are front-loading their shipments due to changes in the international trade environment, China’s commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday amid rising trade tensions with the United States.

FILE PHOTO: China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Gao, who made the comment during a weekly briefing, did not specifically address Beijing’s escalating trade row with Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with his top trade advisers on Thursday to decide whether to activate threatened tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters.

Gao also said China would push for a change in its exports from pursuing size and speed to quality and efficiency.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

