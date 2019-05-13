Six Chinese firms banned from exporting sensitive U.S. goods

FILE PHOTO: Containers and cargo vessels are seen at sunset at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it added six Chinese technology firms, one Pakistani firm and five based in the United Arab Emirates to its list of entities that are banned from exporting sensitive U.S. technologies and other goods.

In a statement, the Commerce Department said four of the Chinese firms, also with offices in Hong Kong, attempted to procure U.S.-origin commodities that would have supported Iran’s weapons of mass destruction and military programs in violation of U.S. export controls.