Factbox: U.S. tech firms bemoan impact of Trump trade tariffs

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was ready to levy additional taxes on practically all Chinese imports, threatening duties on $267 billion of goods over and above planned tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products.

Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

On Monday, China’s foreign ministry said it will respond if the United States takes any new steps on trade.

The following are comments made by U.S. tech companies since Trump's announcement. For a factbox on comments by U.S. companies on previous tariffs, click here reut.rs/2N2pn5x.

** Apple Inc said a “wide range” of its products including the Apple Watch would be affected by proposed U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods but gave no sign of an impact on its iPhone.

Apple said its MacMini, a low-priced computer that comes without a keyboard or mouse, would be affected. Many Apple accessories, such as mice, keyboards, chargers and even leather covers for iPhones and iPads would also face tariffs, it said.

AirPods headphones, some of Apple’s Beats headphones and its new HomePod smart speaker also face levies. Apple added that computer parts for its U.S. operations would be hit by the tariffs.

** Dell Technologies said the proposed tariffs will increase costs of vital parts and components for its U.S. services and manufacturing operations.

Dell added that the tariffs on desktops/servers, computer parts, network switches could result in “serious damage” to the company and its employees.

** Intel Corp said proposed tariffs would negatively affect U.S. businesses and “stifle advancements” in telecom infrastructure, including next generation technologies like 5G.

The company said the tariffs will raise costs for U.S.-based technology companies that manufacture ICT products such as desktop computers, laptops and servers.

** Fitness tracker maker Fitbit said increased tariffs would compromise its investments in U.S.-based innovation. The company also said tariffs on wearable products would not effectively advance the administration’s goals.

** Agilent Technologies said the increased duties would financially impede its U.S. operations and its end customers in the U.S. and abroad. It added that substantial tariff increases will limit its ability to reinvest in U.S. operations, affecting employees engaged in R&D, design, other support operations.