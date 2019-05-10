U.S. plans more aid for farmers amid China trade spat: agriculture secretary

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Friday that President Donald Trump had asked him to create a plan to help American farmers cope with the heavy impact of the U.S.-China trade war on agriculture.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks during an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with workers on "Cutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A new aid program would be the second round of assistance for farmers, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $12 billion plan last year to compensate for lower prices for farm goods and lost sales stemming from trade disputes with China and other nations.

“While China may backtrack, @POTUS is steadfast in his support for U.S. farmers and directed @USDA to work on a plan quickly,” Perdue said on Twitter on Friday.

Negotiators from Washington and Beijing met on Friday for the latest round of trade talks but Trump said on Friday morning there was “no rush” to reach a deal.

The toll on U.S. agriculture has been heavy, in a region that has largely been supportive of Trump. Soybeans are the most valuable U.S. farm export, and shipments to China dropped to a 16-year low in 2018, while soybean prices fell this week to 11-year lows.

“I think he’s finally realized that the Chinese tariffs have put a real strain on the countryside, and that if more tariffs are put on, the strain is going to get even worse,” said Tom Vilsack, who was USDA secretary under former President Barack Obama.

A USDA spokeswoman was unable to give further details on the plan, which was floated after the administration raised tariffs on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods as trade talks have stalled.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said it was too soon to throw its support behind another potential program to assist farmers.

“We’ve seen no details at all,” organization spokesman Will Rodger said. “We want to see where negotiations go.”

Trump on Twitter erroneously said China would pay the tariffs. However, it is the importer - usually U.S. companies or the U.S.-registered units of foreign companies - that shoulder the costs.

“With the over 100 billion dollars in tariffs that we take in, we will buy agricultural products from our great farmers, in larger amounts than China ever did, and ship it to poor & starving countries in the form of humanitarian assistance,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

However, any funds from U.S. tariffs go into the U.S. Treasury’s general fund, and Congress - not the White House - directs U.S. spending.

“I don’t think he understands that he’s not a dictator,” said Vilsack, who is now chief executive of the industry group U.S. Dairy Export Council. “He can’t just order this to happen.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) collects the tax on imports. The agency typically requires importers to pay duties within 10 days of their shipments clearing customs.

Until this week, the White House’s budget plans had called for a dramatic, 15% cut for USDA, calling its subsidies to farmers “overly generous.”

The White House previously used Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) funds to offset farm income losses in trade disputes. The CCC is a branch of the USDA that has broad authority to make loans and direct payments to U.S. growers when prices for corn, soybeans, wheat and other agricultural goods are low.

POSSIBILITIES FOR AID

Perdue said last month when the United States and China looked to be making progress toward a trade deal the Trump administration did not have plans to provide farmers with more aid.

In the past week, however, China weakened commitments for reform that it had made in negotiations for a deal to end the trade war.

Farmers have largely supported Trump but have been among the worst hit by the continuing trade war with China. Farm debt has spiked to its highest in decades and credit conditions in the rural economy have worsened.

Two possible outlets Trump could use for sending government-purchased agricultural goods to countries overseas include the Food for Progress food aid program, in which U.S. agricultural commodities are donated to developing countries, and the Food for Peace program, which also provides U.S. food assistance, according to farm economy experts.

However, Trump’s budget proposed to cut funding for both of those programs. In addition, many products hardest hit by the U.S.-China trade fight - such as soybeans - are used for animal feed, not food for human consumption.

Soybean prices have been hit hard as a result of the trade dispute and years of overproduction resulting in a global supply glut. Until the trade war, China bought $12 billion per year from U.S. farmers.

“It is hard to sit in my shoes and see no deal is made,” said Lorenda Overman, 57, a grain and soybean farmer in North Carolina.

“We need a deal. We have borrowed from our life insurance policy, that’s how desperate we are. We are desperate for something to happen. We need help.”