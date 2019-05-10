U.S. to ready plan to support farmers amid China trade spat: Perdue

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue speaks during an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump with workers on "Cutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom" in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Friday that President Donald Trump had asked him to create a plan to support American farmers amid a trade dispute with China that has hit the U.S. agricultural sector hard.

“While China may backtrack, @POTUS is steadfast in his support for U.S. farmers and directed @USDA to work on a plan quickly,” Perdue wrote in a post on Twitter.

Asked about the tweet, a USDA spokeswoman said the department had nothing further to share at this time.