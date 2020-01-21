China says buying U.S. farm products will not affect imports from other countries

FILE PHOTO: A bushel of soybeans are shown on display in the Monsanto research facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri, U.S. on July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s purchases of U.S. agricultural products will not impact its imports from other countries, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday.

China welcomes the entry of competitive U.S. products into its markets and hopes the United States could create conditions to facilitate exports to China, Li Xingqian told a news conference.

China will expand imports based on market conditions and in line with rules of the World Trade Organisation, Li added.

Beijing agreed to major purchases of U.S. farm products as part of an initial trade deal signed last week, but doubts remain over a number of issues.