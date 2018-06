(Reuters) - Global delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said on Friday that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will raise prices for American businesses and consumers and are “counterproductive to U.S. economic interests.”

A package of the FedEx courier delivery services company is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration

“FedEx supports lowering trade barriers for our customers,” the company said in a statement.