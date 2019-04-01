China to add fentanyl-related substances to controlled narcotics list

FILE PHOTO: Plastic bags of Fentanyl are displayed on a table at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection area at the International Mail Facility at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will add fentanyl-related substances to a supplementary list of controlled narcotic drugs from May 1, the government said on Monday.

The statement was jointly issued by the Ministry of Public Security, the National Health commission and National Medical Products Administration.

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer said in March he would prefer to include China’s commitments to curb fentanyl in any trade agreement.

A senior China diplomat said in December China and the United States had agreed to action in the control of narcotics including fentanyl.