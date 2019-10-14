Business News
October 14, 2019

China's nine-month exports to U.S. down 10.7% in dollar terms

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers and cars for export are seen at the Dachan Bay Terminals in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while U.S. imports dropped 26.4% during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday.

Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks have yielded favorable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

