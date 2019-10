FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc said on Wednesday it plans to shift its manufacturing operations outside of China for effectively all of its trackers and smart watches from January, in response to the ongoing tariff threat.

“We began exploring potential alternatives to China” in 2018, Fitbit Chief Financial Officer Ron Kisling said in a statement.