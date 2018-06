BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged the United States to stop its damaging words and deeds, after President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

FILE PHOTO: A container truck moves past containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular news briefing, adding that China did not want a trade war but was not afraid of one.