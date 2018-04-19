Sino-U.S. trade-row impact on China's capital flows can be controlled: regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday that the impact of Sino-U.S. trade frictions on China’s cross border capital flows can be controlled.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and China Yuan notes are seen in this picture illustration June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

China will continue with plans to open its capital markets, including the stock and bond markets, spokeswoman Wang Chunying told reporters in a regular briefing, adding that the nation’s forex polices will support the further opening of China’s economy.

China’s forex supply and demand were basically stable in the first quarter, according to Wang.

China’s commercial banks sold a net $9.2 billion of foreign exchange in March, compared with a net sale of $8.2 billion in February, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Thursday.