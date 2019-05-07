France urges U.S. and China to avoid escalation in trade tensions

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference on the development and production of European batteries in Paris, France, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States and China must avoid escalating trade tensions in their current negotiations to keep global growth on track, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“We want the negotiations to stick to the principals of transparency and multilateralism,” Le Maire said as he arrived for a conference at the French finance ministry.

“I really urge everybody to avoid decisions that would threaten and jeopardize world growth in the coming months,” he added.

China’s commerce ministry had also said on Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He would visit the United States on May 9 and May 10 for bilateral trade talks at the invitation of senior U.S. officials.