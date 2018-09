BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes its trade frictions with the United States can be resolved, but it has prepared for all eventualities, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai, China July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

China’s economy will not collapse under Washington’s threats and U.S. officials should not underestimate China’s determination and capabilities, the ministry said in a regular briefing.