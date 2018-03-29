FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 3:07 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

China does not want a trade war with the U.S.: China commerce ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China does not want a trade war with the United States, but it won’t accept any negotiations if they are hijacked unilaterally, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China opposes U.S. intimidation on trade, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing in Beijing, adding that China will conduct trade-related investigations fairly and in accordance with local and WTO rules.

Gao said China did not rule out any options in relation to U.S. trade issues and that the solution on trade was not to close the door but open it further.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes

