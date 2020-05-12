Business News
May 12, 2020 / 5:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Commerce Department says China subsidized glass exports to United States

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday announced a final determination that producers and exporters of glass containers from China received countervailable subsidies ranging from 25.5% to 320.5%, paving the way for potential duties.

Commerce, which is also investigating dumping of glass containers from China, said imports of glass containers from China were valued at an estimated $370.8 million in 2018.

The independent U.S. International Trade Agency is expected to make a final determination of injury to U.S. manufacturers on or about June 25. If it upholds the determination, Commerce said it would issue a countervailing duty order.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below