U.S. bargaining power won't improve if China trade war intensifies: Global Times editorial

(Reuters) - China’s nationalist Global Times tabloid said in an editorial on Sunday that the United States would not have more bargaining chips at the negotiation table with China once the trade war intensifies.

“The U.S. has misunderstood the interests of both sides, and seriously underestimated China’s endurance,” the Global Times said on its website.

“China’s confidence and core concerns will by no means be weakened by tariff hikes.”