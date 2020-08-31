China starts anti-dumping investigation on certain glycol ethers imports from U.S.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Monday it has launched an anti-dumping probe into imports from the United States of certain monoalkyl ethers of ethylene glycol and propylene glycol, which are widely used in areas including automobile brake fluid and deicing products for aircraft fuel.

The launch of the probe followed a call for an investigation made by Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co and its units made on July 17 on behalf of domestic industry, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.