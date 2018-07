NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists said on Friday they placed a 60 percent chance the Trump administration would impose duties on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports that were recently targeted.

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“While very uncertain, we would expect the tariffs could be imposed as soon as late September but possibly not until after the election,” they wrote in a research note.