China has agreed to buy up to $1.2 trillion in U.S. goods: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China has agreed to buy up to $1.2 trillion in goods from the United States as part of the current negotiations to end the trade war between the countries, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in late March in Florida, CNBC also reported.

CNBC said though that the two sides remain far apart on a key issue for the United States: the forced transfer of intellectual property. Negotiators have been meeting in Washington this week, with President Donald Trump scheduled to talk with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday afternoon, in the hopes of coming closer to a trade deal before March 1, when U.S. tariffs on a variety of goods are set to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent.

Two members of the Chinese delegation, who did not give their names, told Reuters they did not know if talks would be extended beyond Friday. They are scheduled to leave for Beijing on Saturday, according to a member of staff at their hotel.

Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that the two sides are starting to sketch out an agreement on structural issues, drafting language for six memorandums of understanding on proposed Chinese reforms.