BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s retaliatory tariffs on $34 billion worth of U.S. goods took effect at 12:01 p.m. in Beijing (0401 GMT) on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the customs office.

FILE PHOTO: Container ships sit in berths at the Port of Los Angeles, California October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

China’s tariff rate on U.S. goods, at 25 percent, matches Washington’s rate on Chinese goods that took effect on Friday, Xinhua said.