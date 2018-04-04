U.S. must 'mitigate' trade damage on American farmers: senator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley on Wednesday blasted the Trump administration over its handling of trade issues, saying while the United States should act, China’s retaliatory moves were disproportionately affecting America’s agriculture sector.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) asks a question during a Judiciary Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

“If the federal government takes action on trade that directly results in economic hardship for certain Americans, it has a responsibility to help those Americans and mitigate the damage it caused,” the Iowa Republican said, adding that he planned to take action in the Senate Judiciary and Finance committees.