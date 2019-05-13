Business News
May 13, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

USTR says China tariff list does not include pharmaceuticals

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A list of products subject to possible U.S. tariffs on about $300 billion of Chinese imports will include cellphones and laptop computers but not pharmaceuticals and rare earth materials, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Monday.

It said a public hearing will be held on June 17 on its list of 3,805 product categories that could be subject tariffs of up to 25%. Final rebuttal comments are due on June 24, USTR said, marking a much shorter comment period than in previous rounds of U.S. tariffs on China.

Reporting by David Lawder

