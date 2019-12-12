U.S. senator says Dec. 15 tariffs on Chinese imports may be averted

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It may be possible to avert the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports set to be imposed on Sunday, Republican U.S. Senator John Hoeven said on Thursday following a lunch with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
Hoeven, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, told reporters after the meeting that Lighthizer appeared upbeat about the prospects for reaching a trade deal with China.
