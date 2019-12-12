Business News
December 12, 2019 / 7:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. senator says Dec. 15 tariffs on Chinese imports may be averted

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It may be possible to avert the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports set to be imposed on Sunday, Republican U.S. Senator John Hoeven said on Thursday following a lunch with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Hoeven, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, told reporters after the meeting that Lighthizer appeared upbeat about the prospects for reaching a trade deal with China.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below