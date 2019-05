A Huawei surveillance camera is seen displayed at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the country will take necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of its businesses, after the United States hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd with severe sanctions.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.