U.S. asks China to reduce trade imbalance immediately: WSJ reporter on Twitter

BEIJING (Reuters) - A U.S. trade delegation wants China to cut a bilateral trade imbalance immediately and to stop subsidizing advanced technology, a Wall Street Journal reporter wrote on Twitter on Friday, citing a document issued to the Chinese before talks.

A staff member sets up Chinese and U.S. flags for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

In the document, the United States asked China to reduce its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion by 2020 and to cut tariffs on all products to levels no higher than those of the U.S., according to the tweet.

A U.S. trade delegation is in Beijing this week to discuss a wide range of U.S. complaints about China’s trade practices, from accusations of forced technology transfers to state subsidies for technology development.