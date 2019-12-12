IMF would welcome U.S.-China tariff cuts, but wants 'trade peace': spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund would welcome any deal to reduce U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs, but is urging the world’s two largest economies to permanently resolve their 17-month trade war, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
“We would welcome any steps to de-escalate the trade tensions and roll back recent trade measures, particularly if they can provide a comprehensive and lasting agreement,” Rice told a regular trade briefing. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva “has been using the phrase, ‘we need to move from trade truce to trade peace.’”
Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama