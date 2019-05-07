IMF's Lagarde: it is imperative to resolve U.S.-China trade tensions

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund arrives to speak at the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

PARIS (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that China and the United States must resolve their trade tensions because they threaten the global economy.

“For us at the IMF, it’s imperative that trade tensions are resolved in a way satisfying for everyone because clearly tensions between the United States and China are the threat to the global economy,” said Lagarde, on the sidelines of a conference at France’s finance ministry.