IMF's Lagarde says U.S.-China trade war could be risk for world economic outlook

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund, delivers a speech during a high-level forum on debt at the Finance ministry in Paris, France, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TASHKENT (Reuters) - The trade war between the United States and China could be a risk to the world economic outlook if it is not resolved, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde told Reuters on Friday during a visit to Uzbekistan.

“Obviously, the downside risk that we have is continued trade tensions between the United States and China,” Lagarde said, referring to the IMF’s world economic outlook.

“And if these tensions are not resolved, that clearly is a risk going forward.”