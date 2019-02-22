No clarity yet from Beijing on intellectual property: USDA trade official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese trade negotiators have yet to provide clarity on how Beijing will address Washington’s demands for more protection of American intellectual property, a key issue in negotiations to end a trade dispute between the two countries, a U.S. Department of Agriculture official said on Friday.

“Are all the answers coming that make for clarity on ‘we’re going to stop stealing intellectual property, we’re going to stop forcing tech transfer, we’re going to make structural changes?’ Not yet. But we’re not done yet,” Ted McKinney, USDA Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual USDA forum.