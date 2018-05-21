U.S. Treasury says updates Trump on Chinese investment concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has given President Donald Trump an update on Treasury’s efforts to address concerns about Chinese investments in the United States, a Treasury spokeswoman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) is seen as he and a U.S. delegation for trade talks with China arrive at a hotel in Beijing, China May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The spokeswoman did not provide any details on proposed investment restrictions or other actions to be taken under the administration’s Section 301 probe into China’s intellectual property practices.

“Secretary Mnuchin updated President Trump on the Treasury Department’s progress,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “The Secretary discussed options for the President’s consideration on the matter.”