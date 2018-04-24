FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 24, 2018 / 3:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says U.S. Section 301 probe does not objectively view China's progress in IP protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. intellectual property probe conducted under Section 301 of the Trade Act does not objectively view China’s progress in the protection of intellectual property, Shen Changyu, head of China’s State Intellectual Property Office, said on Tuesday.

Following the months-long Section 301 probe, the U.S. administration earlier in April proposed additional 25 percent tariffs on about 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical imports from China.

Shen was speaking at a government-organized press conference on intellectual property rights in Beijing.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.