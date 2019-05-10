Japan Finance Minister Aso says hopes U.S., China will resolve trade row

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso delivers a speech during a high-level forum on debt at the Finance Ministry in Paris, France, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday expressed hope that Washington and Beijing will resolve their trade dispute in a constructive manner through dialogue.

“We must closely watch developments” to see if negotiators from the two countries can clinch a deal to avert tariff hikes, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

“This trade row has been a matter of great interest around the world. An exchange of trade restrictions won’t benefit any country. Any trade measures must be consistent with WTO rules,” he added.